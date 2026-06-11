Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $10.14 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 110.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,188 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 104,709 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,691 shares of the company's stock worth $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 87,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company's 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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