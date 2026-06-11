Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $14.69 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,716 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,952,199,000 after purchasing an additional 110,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,172 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,319,905,000 after buying an additional 97,387 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,515,830,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $943.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 3.0%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,000.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $295.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $609.59 and a 52-week high of $1,098.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $949.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $906.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman continues to benefit from its role in a potential rebound in capital-markets activity, with reports that it could earn fees from a wave of AI-related IPOs and that its bankers are competing for top underwriting roles on high-profile listings. Article Title

Goldman continues to benefit from its role in a potential rebound in capital-markets activity, with reports that it could earn fees from a wave of AI-related IPOs and that its bankers are competing for top underwriting roles on high-profile listings. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s trading and investing franchise is also drawing attention after Goldman disclosed stakes in Qiagen and other activity that signals continued deal flow and portfolio exposure. Article Title

The firm’s trading and investing franchise is also drawing attention after Goldman disclosed stakes in Qiagen and other activity that signals continued deal flow and portfolio exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s own research and market commentary on rates, AI jobs, and bank regulation remain in focus, but these are more background themes than direct stock-moving catalysts. Article Title

Goldman’s own research and market commentary on rates, AI jobs, and bank regulation remain in focus, but these are more background themes than direct stock-moving catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reacting to new scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over Goldman’s decision to keep top lawyer Kathy Ruemmler as an adviser despite her reported Epstein ties, adding governance and reputational overhang. Article Title

Investors are reacting to new scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over Goldman’s decision to keep top lawyer Kathy Ruemmler as an adviser despite her reported Epstein ties, adding governance and reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: Separately, reports that an outgoing Goldman executive opposed David Solomon’s support for Ruemmler are keeping the story alive and may reinforce investor concerns about internal management judgment. Article Title

Separately, reports that an outgoing Goldman executive opposed David Solomon’s support for Ruemmler are keeping the story alive and may reinforce investor concerns about internal management judgment. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary around insiders selling shares and articles questioning whether GS is still attractive at current levels are also adding pressure on sentiment. Article Title

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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