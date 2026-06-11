Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,548 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,690 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $752,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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