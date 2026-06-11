Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 117.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,090 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 47,529 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,435,683 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $195,267,000 after purchasing an additional 292,547 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE ABT opened at $89.15 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $139.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $155.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.09.

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Abbott Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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