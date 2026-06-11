Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,183 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,611 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $238.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The stock has a market cap of $575.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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