Snider Financial Group Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Snider Financial Group trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,319 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Snider Financial Group's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Snider Financial Group's holdings in Apple were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 40,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.9%

AAPL opened at $271.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.25 and a 1-year high of $288.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $260.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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