Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944,600 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Snowflake worth $142,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company's stock worth $6,601,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,094 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,545,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,413 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,277,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,157,749,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809,689 shares of the company's stock worth $1,052,195,000 after buying an additional 249,668 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $974,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.25, for a total value of $431,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 41,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,587,976.75. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 840 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.91, for a total transaction of $216,644.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,931,589.16. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,802,015 shares of company stock valued at $421,739,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Bank of America raised their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $284.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $296.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $268.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $284.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock's 50-day moving average is $227.43 and its 200-day moving average is $193.44.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Snowflake to $313 from $284 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Article

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Snowflake to $313 from $284 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp lifted its target to $325 from $285 and kept an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around SNOW. Article

KeyCorp lifted its target to $325 from $285 and kept an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around SNOW. Positive Sentiment: RBC said CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy’s performance-based stock award is another positive sign for Snowflake’s AI growth strategy, suggesting management incentives are aligned with long-term value creation. Article

RBC said CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy’s performance-based stock award is another positive sign for Snowflake’s AI growth strategy, suggesting management incentives are aligned with long-term value creation. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted Snowflake as one of the “hypergrowth” or “surprise” stocks to watch for 2026, reinforcing investor interest in the company’s AI and cloud growth narrative. Article

Media coverage highlighted Snowflake as one of the “hypergrowth” or “surprise” stocks to watch for 2026, reinforcing investor interest in the company’s AI and cloud growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Snowflake also unveiled a large CEO pay plan tied to ambitious long-term stock-price goals, which may be viewed as a commitment to growth but could draw scrutiny over compensation levels. Article

Snowflake also unveiled a large CEO pay plan tied to ambitious long-term stock-price goals, which may be viewed as a commitment to growth but could draw scrutiny over compensation levels. Neutral Sentiment: Snowflake’s recent article coverage also noted continued product progress, including secure AI workflows for financial-data customers through Rogo, supporting the company’s broader AI adoption story. Article

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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