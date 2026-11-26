EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,864 shares of the company's stock after selling 216,815 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Snowflake were worth $18,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,997,385 shares of the company's stock worth $452,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,960 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Snowflake by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 936,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,914,000 after purchasing an additional 119,629 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Snowflake by 307.8% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $272,238,000 after purchasing an additional 605,116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Snowflake by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 790,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,351,000 after purchasing an additional 453,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 690,349 shares of the company's stock worth $175,694,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $267.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 1.32. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $384.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 46.32% and a negative net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Snowflake's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recent Snowflake Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about SNOW:

Neutral Sentiment: Snowflake’s Dec. 2 earnings report is a near-term catalyst: investors will look for evidence that AI demand and product activity are translating into growth. Article: Snowflake expected to announce earnings

Snowflake’s Dec. 2 earnings report is a near-term catalyst: investors will look for evidence that AI demand and product activity are translating into growth. Neutral Sentiment: New Attentive and Jedify connectors on Snowflake Marketplace let customers use AI tools with governed Snowflake data, reinforcing the company’s positioning as a platform for enterprise AI. The financial impact is not yet clear. Article: New AI connectors reach Snowflake Marketplace

New Attentive and Jedify connectors on Snowflake Marketplace let customers use AI tools with governed Snowflake data, reinforcing the company’s positioning as a platform for enterprise AI. The financial impact is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts and commentary that the shares look richly valued relative to expected cash flow may limit enthusiasm, particularly if upcoming results do not validate the AI growth outlook. Article: Snowflake stock looks rich relative to future cash flow

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 840 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $231,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,488,534.72. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.01, for a total transaction of $3,060,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 303,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,946,865.38. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,186,443 shares of company stock worth $374,673,214. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Snowflake from $408.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Snowflake from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Snowflake from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc. NYSE: SNOW provides a cloud-based data platform that helps organizations store, manage, analyze and share data. Its platform supports data warehousing, data lakes, data engineering, analytics and the development of data applications. Snowflake also offers tools for working with data using programming languages such as Python and SQL, along with artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities. Through the Snowflake Marketplace and its data-sharing features, customers can access and exchange data and other products with organizations across the platform.

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