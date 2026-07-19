Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,164,080 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,439,222 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.07% of Snowflake worth $1,080,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Snowflake from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $284.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,250. The trade was a 91.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $110,331,094.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,951.78. This trade represents a 91.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,802,015 shares of company stock worth $421,739,629. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Snowflake to $313 from $284 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Article

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Snowflake to $313 from $284 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp lifted its target to $325 from $285 and kept an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around SNOW. Article

KeyCorp lifted its target to $325 from $285 and kept an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around SNOW. Positive Sentiment: RBC said CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy’s performance-based stock award is another positive sign for Snowflake’s AI growth strategy, suggesting management incentives are aligned with long-term value creation. Article

RBC said CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy’s performance-based stock award is another positive sign for Snowflake’s AI growth strategy, suggesting management incentives are aligned with long-term value creation. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted Snowflake as one of the “hypergrowth” or “surprise” stocks to watch for 2026, reinforcing investor interest in the company’s AI and cloud growth narrative. Article

Media coverage highlighted Snowflake as one of the “hypergrowth” or “surprise” stocks to watch for 2026, reinforcing investor interest in the company’s AI and cloud growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Snowflake also unveiled a large CEO pay plan tied to ambitious long-term stock-price goals, which may be viewed as a commitment to growth but could draw scrutiny over compensation levels. Article

Snowflake also unveiled a large CEO pay plan tied to ambitious long-term stock-price goals, which may be viewed as a commitment to growth but could draw scrutiny over compensation levels. Neutral Sentiment: Snowflake’s recent article coverage also noted continued product progress, including secure AI workflows for financial-data customers through Rogo, supporting the company’s broader AI adoption story. Article

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $268.85 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $227.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.65. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $284.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The business's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report).

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