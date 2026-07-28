Socorro Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 12,154 S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Socorro Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,154 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,170,000. S&P Global comprises about 2.3% of Socorro Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $893,511,000 after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 17.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $439.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's 50 day moving average price is $423.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.76. The company has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $489.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of S&P Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $533.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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