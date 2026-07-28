Socorro Asset Management LP Cuts Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Socorro Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,105 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,224 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up about 2.6% of Socorro Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JCI alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,389 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $143.35 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $102.09 and a fifty-two week high of $151.18. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson Controls International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson Controls International wasn't on the list.

While Johnson Controls International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here