Socorro Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Socorro Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,195 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 26,750 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 2.8% of Socorro Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP's holdings in Prologis were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Trading Down 0.3%

PLD opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $143.66 and its 200-day moving average is $138.75. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.41 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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