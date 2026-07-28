Socorro Asset Management LP Sells 18,233 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Socorro Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,679 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 18,233 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy makes up approximately 5.1% of Socorro Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP's holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 52.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 53,512 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 15,474 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,072,000 after acquiring an additional 188,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $78.97 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,278,600.20. This represents a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial set a $104.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.23.

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Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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