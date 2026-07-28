Socorro Asset Management LP Sells 8,155 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Socorro Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,159 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,155 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 4.1% of Socorro Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after buying an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,213,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,952,933,000 after purchasing an additional 248,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,184,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,358 shares of company stock valued at $54,320,405. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $308.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TXN opened at $279.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $334.03. The stock's 50 day moving average is $300.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 31.11%.The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.45%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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