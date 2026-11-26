Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 618.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,103 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 353,020 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies accounts for 0.4% of Elequin Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Elequin Capital LP's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,298,925,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,808,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,593,763 shares of the company's stock worth $87,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,691 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,937,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,925,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,306,000 after purchasing an additional 198,336 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.27.

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Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are a few of the latest headlines about SOFI:

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 18,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 912,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,971,375. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,512 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $134,868.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 387,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,969,803.14. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,542 shares of company stock valued at $784,326. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.25.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc. is a U.S.-based digital financial services company that offers consumer lending, banking and investment products through its online platform. Its services include personal, student and home loans, deposit accounts, credit cards and investment offerings. Founded in 2011 as Social Finance, the company initially focused on student loan refinancing before expanding into a broader range of financial services. SoFi also provides financial technology infrastructure through businesses including Galileo, which supports payment processing and other services for financial institutions and fintech companies.

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