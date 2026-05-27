SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,795 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 176,492 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company's stock worth $2,829,640,000 after buying an additional 6,814,727 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 902,392 shares of the company's stock worth $23,625,000 after buying an additional 557,390 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company's stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 27,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 2.12. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $155,874.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,025.91. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $500,548.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,704,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,719,376.64. This represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 124,479 shares of company stock worth $2,163,556 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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