SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,900,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.21% of SoFi Technologies worth $2,906,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company's stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,483 shares of the company's stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,440 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and FY‑2026 guide: SoFi reported Q1 EPS roughly in line with consensus and slightly topped revenue estimates, then set FY‑2026 EPS guidance at 0.600 (vs. consensus 0.590), signaling modest upward trajectory for full‑year profitability.

Q1 results and FY‑2026 guide: SoFi reported Q1 EPS roughly in line with consensus and slightly topped revenue estimates, then set FY‑2026 EPS guidance at 0.600 (vs. consensus 0.590), signaling modest upward trajectory for full‑year profitability. Positive Sentiment: Options market interest: Pre‑earnings options activity indicated bullish positioning ahead of the report, showing some investor appetite for upside at current levels. Read More.

Options market interest: Pre‑earnings options activity indicated bullish positioning ahead of the report, showing some investor appetite for upside at current levels. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings previews highlighted focus areas: Analyst previews emphasized revenue growth and margin expansion as the key drivers to watch, but also flagged a negative earnings‑surprise predictor (ESP) that tempered expectations into the print. Read More.

Earnings previews highlighted focus areas: Analyst previews emphasized revenue growth and margin expansion as the key drivers to watch, but also flagged a negative earnings‑surprise predictor (ESP) that tempered expectations into the print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: No Q2 EPS guidance was provided in the update, increasing near‑term uncertainty for models and giving investors less clarity on the recovery path for the next quarter.

No Q2 EPS guidance was provided in the update, increasing near‑term uncertainty for models and giving investors less clarity on the recovery path for the next quarter. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure from new entrants: Early tests of Elon Musk’s X Money have shown very high savings rates and cash‑back perks that could attract deposit balances and compete with SoFi’s banking/payments products. Read More.

Competitive pressure from new entrants: Early tests of Elon Musk’s X Money have shown very high savings rates and cash‑back perks that could attract deposit balances and compete with SoFi’s banking/payments products. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and analyst caution: Coverage notes and a recent $19 price target (hold) highlight concerns about rich valuation vs. execution risk, which can amplify downside when guidance or visibility disappoints. Read More.

Valuation and analyst caution: Coverage notes and a recent $19 price target (hold) highlight concerns about rich valuation vs. execution risk, which can amplify downside when guidance or visibility disappoints. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Peer moves in fintech: A competing fintech (Mercury) secured a conditional OCC charter and named a SoFi alum to lead its proposed bank, underscoring rising competition for customers and talent. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SoFi Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $24.50 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp raised SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 2.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $500,548.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,704,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $202,719,376.64. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 588,849 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,523.19. This trade represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,900 shares of company stock worth $705,398 and have sold 218,422 shares worth $4,105,468. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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