SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170,667 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 256,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of SoFi Technologies worth $109,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,745.2% during the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $16.03 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

View Our Latest Report on SOFI

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $155,874.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,020,025.91. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,479 shares of company stock worth $2,163,556. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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