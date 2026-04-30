SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,166 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,623 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 840.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 2.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $184,076.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 293,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,542,590.75. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel directly owned 17,172 shares in the company, valued at $361,298.88. This represents a 41.08% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and have sold 218,422 shares valued at $4,105,468. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp raised SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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