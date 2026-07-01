SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the company's stock after selling 117,049 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,545 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at $191,145,904. This represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $190,051.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 378,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,570,132.70. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,056 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

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About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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