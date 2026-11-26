State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,891,396 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,635,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.24% of SoFi Technologies worth $454,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,298,925,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $163,808,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $93,937,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,531,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Recent SoFi Technologies Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about SOFI:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi is expanding small-business lending through a capital-light model. If successful, the initiative could add recurring revenue and diversify the company’s business beyond consumer loans. Article: SOFI Expands SMB Lending

SoFi is expanding small-business lending through a capital-light model. If successful, the initiative could add recurring revenue and diversify the company’s business beyond consumer loans. Neutral Sentiment: A SoFi survey found that 21% of Gen Z respondents own cryptocurrency, more than the share using workplace retirement plans. The finding may inform product and customer-engagement opportunities, but its near-term financial impact is unclear. Article: SoFi Survey Finds 21% of Gen Z Own Crypto

A SoFi survey found that 21% of Gen Z respondents own cryptocurrency, more than the share using workplace retirement plans. The finding may inform product and customer-engagement opportunities, but its near-term financial impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Recent weakness appears linked to a broader tech-led, risk-off pullback that has weighed on higher-beta growth and fintech stocks. The report says there was no fresh major SoFi announcement driving the move, though ongoing weak momentum may add selling pressure. Article: SoFi Slips as Broader Risk-Off Selling Appears to Outweigh Results

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 18,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 912,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,971,375. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,512 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $134,868.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 387,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,969,803.14. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 49,542 shares of company stock worth $784,326 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a "hold" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The business's 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. is a U.S.-based digital financial services company that offers consumer lending, banking and investment products through its online platform. Its services include personal, student and home loans, deposit accounts, credit cards and investment offerings. Founded in 2011 as Social Finance, the company initially focused on student loan refinancing before expanding into a broader range of financial services. SoFi also provides financial technology infrastructure through businesses including Galileo, which supports payment processing and other services for financial institutions and fintech companies.

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