Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,593,763 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,821,691 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.43% of SoFi Technologies worth $87,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,324 shares of the company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 44.2% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SOFI opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.25. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "negative" rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

More SoFi Technologies News

Investors following SOFI have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: One analyst sees substantial rebound potential, pointing to SoFi’s growth and earnings record. That optimistic outlook is an outlier relative to the broader analyst consensus, so it may provide support without settling valuation concerns. Article: SoFi Drops 12% Over 30 Days

One analyst sees substantial rebound potential, pointing to SoFi’s growth and earnings record. That optimistic outlook is an outlier relative to the broader analyst consensus, so it may provide support without settling valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: A proposed 10% cap on credit-card interest rates has raised questions about consumer-lending economics. The proposal targets credit cards, not SoFi’s personal loans, so any direct effect on those loans remains uncertain. Article: Credit Card Rate Cap Might Change the Case for Investing in SoFi Stock

A proposed 10% cap on credit-card interest rates has raised questions about consumer-lending economics. The proposal targets credit cards, not SoFi’s personal loans, so any direct effect on those loans remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: SOFI recently fell to a 52-week low and has lost more than half its value this year, even as the business has posted growth and earnings beats. The decline suggests weak market sentiment and concern about the stock’s outlook. Article: SoFi Stock Crashes to a 52-Week Low

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,512 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $134,868.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 387,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,969,803.14. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 18,624 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 912,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,971,375. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,542 shares of company stock valued at $784,326. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. is a U.S.-based digital financial services company that offers consumer lending, banking and investment products through its online platform. Its services include personal, student and home loans, deposit accounts, credit cards and investment offerings. Founded in 2011 as Social Finance, the company initially focused on student loan refinancing before expanding into a broader range of financial services. SoFi also provides financial technology infrastructure through businesses including Galileo, which supports payment processing and other services for financial institutions and fintech companies.

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