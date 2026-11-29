Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,694 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,742 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.'s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,593,763 shares of the company's stock worth $87,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,691 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,063,717 shares of the company's stock worth $16,722,000 after buying an additional 73,167 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,173 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Financial Group LLC now owns 166,630 shares of the company's stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 103,013 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts: Sign Up

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.74. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.25.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,512 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $134,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 387,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,803.14. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 18,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 912,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,971,375. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,542 shares of company stock valued at $784,326. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stonex Financial upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are a few of the latest stories about SOFI:

Positive Sentiment: After touching a 52-week low, SOFI rebounded as some retail investors bought the dip. That may have helped support shares, though it does not establish that the sell-off has ended. Article: SOFI Stock Rebounds After Slumping To 52-Week Low

After touching a 52-week low, SOFI rebounded as some retail investors bought the dip. That may have helped support shares, though it does not establish that the sell-off has ended. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage says the stock is down 23.8% since its latest earnings report and investor sentiment has weakened, despite continued business expansion. That overhang may keep investors focused on upcoming earnings estimates and evidence that growth can translate into stronger results. Article: SoFi Stock Near 52-Week Low Article: Why Is SoFi Down Since Its Earnings Report?

Recent coverage says the stock is down 23.8% since its latest earnings report and investor sentiment has weakened, despite continued business expansion. That overhang may keep investors focused on upcoming earnings estimates and evidence that growth can translate into stronger results. Negative Sentiment: A separate report linked a prior decline in SOFI shares to insider selling, which can weigh on sentiment even though the entry provides no details about the sale or its scale. Article: SoFi Stock Price Down After Insider Selling

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc. is a financial services and technology company that provides digital banking, lending and investing products. Its offerings include personal loans, student loan refinancing, checking and savings accounts, brokerage services and credit cards. The company also provides financial technology through platforms such as Galileo and Technisys, which support digital banking and payment services for other businesses. SoFi primarily serves consumers in the United States, while its technology platforms serve clients in multiple markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SoFi Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoFi Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SoFi Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report