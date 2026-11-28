State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063,717 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 73,167 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of SoFi Technologies worth $16,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 44.2% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Markowski Investments bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 18,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 912,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,971,375. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,512 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $134,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 387,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,803.14. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,542 shares of company stock valued at $784,326. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a "hold" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Investors following SOFI have been watching these news items:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.25.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc. is a financial services and technology company that provides digital banking, lending and investing products. Its offerings include personal loans, student loan refinancing, checking and savings accounts, brokerage services and credit cards. The company also provides financial technology through platforms such as Galileo and Technisys, which support digital banking and payment services for other businesses. SoFi primarily serves consumers in the United States, while its technology platforms serve clients in multiple markets.

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