FORA Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,647 shares of the company's stock after selling 499,603 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 93,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,593,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,691 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,063,717 shares of the company's stock worth $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 73,167 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,173 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $13.07 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Recent SoFi Technologies Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about SOFI:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi is expanding small-business lending through a capital-light model, which could add recurring fee revenue and diversify the business beyond consumer loans. Article: SOFI Expands SMB Lending: Can It Drive Long-Term Growth?

SoFi is expanding small-business lending through a capital-light model, which could add recurring fee revenue and diversify the business beyond consumer loans. Neutral Sentiment: Shares recently touched a 52-week low before rebounding, with coverage describing retail investors buying the dip. The bounce may indicate interest at lower levels, but does not by itself establish a lasting recovery. Article: SOFI Stock Rebounds After Slumping To 52-Week Low

Shares recently touched a 52-week low before rebounding, with coverage describing retail investors buying the dip. The bounce may indicate interest at lower levels, but does not by itself establish a lasting recovery. Negative Sentiment: Recent analysis attributed weakness partly to broader risk-off selling in high-beta fintech and growth shares, rather than a new company-specific announcement. It also flagged credit performance as a risk to the longer-term bullish case. Article: SoFi Slips as Broader Risk-Off Selling Appears to Outweigh Recent Strong Results

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Benchmark restated a "sector outperform" rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,512 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $134,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 387,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,803.14. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 18,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 912,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,971,375. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 49,542 shares of company stock valued at $784,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc. is a financial services and technology company that provides digital banking, lending and investing products. Its offerings include personal loans, student loan refinancing, checking and savings accounts, brokerage services and credit cards. The company also provides financial technology through platforms such as Galileo and Technisys, which support digital banking and payment services for other businesses. SoFi primarily serves consumers in the United States, while its technology platforms serve clients in multiple markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report).

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