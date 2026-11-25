Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,632,455 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,064,950 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.75% of SoFi Technologies worth $151,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,593,763 shares of the company's stock worth $87,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,691 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,063,717 shares of the company's stock worth $16,722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,167 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $308,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,173 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 161.9% during the third quarter. Norris Financial Group LLC now owns 166,630 shares of the company's stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 103,013 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stonex Financial upgraded SoFi Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are a few of the latest stories about SOFI:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi’s growing member base, record product additions and stronger lending revenue could support further revenue growth. The company has also reported seven consecutive earnings beats, including its latest quarter’s 44.4% year-over-year revenue increase. Article: SoFi Technologies’ Member Base Rises

SoFi’s growing member base, record product additions and stronger lending revenue could support further revenue growth. The company has also reported seven consecutive earnings beats, including its latest quarter’s 44.4% year-over-year revenue increase. Negative Sentiment: A proposed 10% cap on credit-card interest rates has raised questions about consumer-lending economics. The proposal targets credit cards, not SoFi’s personal loans, so any direct effect on those loans remains uncertain. Article: Credit Card Rate Cap Might Change the Case for Investing in SoFi Stock

A proposed 10% cap on credit-card interest rates has raised questions about consumer-lending economics. The proposal targets credit cards, not SoFi’s personal loans, so any direct effect on those loans remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: SOFI recently fell to a 52-week low and has lost more than half its value this year, even as the business has posted growth and earnings beats. The decline suggests weak market sentiment and concern about the stock’s outlook. Article: SoFi Stock Crashes to a 52-Week Low

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,512 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $134,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 387,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,803.14. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 18,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 912,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,971,375. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 49,542 shares of company stock valued at $784,326 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.25.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc. is a U.S.-based digital financial services company that offers consumer lending, banking and investment products through its online platform. Its services include personal, student and home loans, deposit accounts, credit cards and investment offerings. Founded in 2011 as Social Finance, the company initially focused on student loan refinancing before expanding into a broader range of financial services. SoFi also provides financial technology infrastructure through businesses including Galileo, which supports payment processing and other services for financial institutions and fintech companies.

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