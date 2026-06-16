Sofinnova Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,512,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $81,611,000. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Bristol Myers Squibb as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:BMY opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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