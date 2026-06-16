Sofinnova Investments Inc. Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,256,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.7% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock worth $126,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 9,232 shares of the company's stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,130.12 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,002.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,016.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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