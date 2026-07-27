SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 916,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 225,097 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.51% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $46,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company's stock.

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SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $38.06.

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Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $99,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 295,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,448,890.04. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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