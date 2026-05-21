SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,148 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 188,086 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.41% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $24,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $30.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $99,458.16. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 295,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,448,890.04. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 28.56%.The business had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. SolarEdge Technologies's revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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