Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI Shares Sold by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP decreased its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,549 shares of the company's stock after selling 207,419 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned 0.14% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of SEI stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Solaris Energy Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: A market article highlighted Solaris Energy Infrastructure as one of two “AI infrastructure stocks” benefiting from rapid data-center growth, which can support a stronger valuation if investors continue to rotate into power and infrastructure names tied to AI demand. Two AI Infrastructure Stocks Eye Breakouts After Rapid Growth

A market article highlighted Solaris Energy Infrastructure as one of two “AI infrastructure stocks” benefiting from rapid data-center growth, which can support a stronger valuation if investors continue to rotate into power and infrastructure names tied to AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm around data-center power and infrastructure stocks may be helping sentiment, since SEI is being viewed as a beneficiary of surging electricity and equipment demand tied to AI buildouts. Data center power name tests critical level

Investor enthusiasm around data-center power and infrastructure stocks may be helping sentiment, since SEI is being viewed as a beneficiary of surging electricity and equipment demand tied to AI buildouts. Neutral Sentiment: SEI’s broader investment-manager affiliate announced an upgraded technology and AI platform aimed at improving data access and operational efficiency; while strategically positive for the franchise, the press release is not a direct earnings catalyst for Solaris Energy Infrastructure. SEI Introduces Technology and AI to Boost Investment Manager Efficiency

SEI’s broader investment-manager affiliate announced an upgraded technology and AI platform aimed at improving data access and operational efficiency; while strategically positive for the franchise, the press release is not a direct earnings catalyst for Solaris Energy Infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities cut several of Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s forward EPS estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, and multiple quarterly forecasts, which could temper some of the stock’s upside if investors start focusing on slower-than-expected earnings growth. Solaris Energy Infrastructure estimate changes

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEI

Insider Activity at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other news, major shareholder Ktr Management Company, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,000,000 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $149,000,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock worth $297,782,099 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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