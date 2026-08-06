Solaris Resources Inc. $SLSR Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR - Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,493 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 314,693 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.73% of Solaris Resources worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLSR. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Resources by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Solaris Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Solaris Resources has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLSR

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SLSR opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Solaris Resources Profile

Solaris Resources NYSEAMERICAN: SLSR is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery, acquisition and advancement of large-scale copper and gold deposits across the Americas. Established in 2017, the company focuses on generating high-potential projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions and applying innovative exploration techniques to de-risk assets at an early stage. Solaris leverages a multidisciplinary technical team to identify and systematically evaluate resource targets with district-scale potential.

The company's flagship asset is the Warintza copper project in southeastern Ecuador, where Solaris has assembled a strategic land position in the emerging Andean copper belt.

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