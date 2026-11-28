Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 308,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,864,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.07% of Eton Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,553,000 after purchasing an additional 208,250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETON. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eton Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETON

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $70.64.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.98 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 104.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Krempa sold 4,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $229,421.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,388,991.67. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ipek Erdogan-Trinkaus sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $235,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,100.21. This represents a 46.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases and other conditions with limited treatment options. Its work includes bringing new medicines and reformulated or otherwise specialized drug products to market. The company's products include Alkindi Sprinkle, a hydrocortisone granule formulation used to treat adrenal insufficiency, and Eprontia, an oral solution of topiramate used to treat certain seizure disorders and prevent migraines.

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