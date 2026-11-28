Soleus Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP - Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,828 shares of the company's stock after selling 724,608 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for 3.0% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.17% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $83,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company's stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 25.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 68.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSP shares. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore set a $54.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $147.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.31 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems is a medical technology company focused on treatments for obstructive sleep apnea, a condition in which breathing repeatedly stops or becomes restricted during sleep. Founded in 2007 and based in Minnesota, the company develops implantable devices intended for certain patients who cannot use or benefit from conventional positive airway pressure therapy. Its primary product, the Inspire Upper Airway Stimulation system, uses an implanted device to monitor breathing and deliver mild stimulation to the hypoglossal nerve, helping keep the airway open during sleep.

See Also

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