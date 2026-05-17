Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,440 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $260.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $246.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 11.14%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 88,082 shares of company stock worth $22,924,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $283.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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