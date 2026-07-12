Solventum Corporation $SOLV Shares Bought by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,350 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Solventum makes up 1.6% of General American Investors Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Solventum worth $24,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Solventum by 1,749.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 67,856 shares of the company's stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Solventum by 295.4% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Solventum by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 321,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at about $7,929,000.

Get Solventum alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOLV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut Solventum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Solventum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "sell" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOLV

Solventum Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE SOLV traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. 532,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,437. The business's 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. Solventum Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $88.20.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Solventum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Solventum wasn't on the list.

While Solventum currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here