Solventum Corporation $SOLV Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,209 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.26% of Solventum worth $29,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Solventum by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 15,355,691 shares of the company's stock worth $1,216,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth $147,467,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Solventum by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109,027 shares of the company's stock worth $167,119,000 after buying an additional 1,272,921 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Solventum by 26.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,300 shares of the company's stock worth $338,006,000 after buying an additional 959,543 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,588,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,375,000 after buying an additional 763,308 shares during the last quarter.

Solventum Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. Solventum Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $88.20.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SOLV. UBS Group lowered shares of Solventum from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Solventum from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Solventum from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOLV

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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