Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI Shares Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,822 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the period. Somnigroup International comprises about 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.06% of Somnigroup International worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Somnigroup International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Somnigroup International during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,585,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Somnigroup International during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,578,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Somnigroup International by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,236 shares of the company's stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Somnigroup International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,874,835 shares of the company's stock worth $166,373,000 after acquiring an additional 121,244 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Somnigroup International Stock Performance

Shares of SGI stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company's fifty day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Somnigroup International Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $98.56.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Somnigroup International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Somnigroup International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Somnigroup International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Somnigroup International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Somnigroup International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Somnigroup International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Somnigroup International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Company Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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