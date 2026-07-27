Sona Asset Management US LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Gesher Acquisition Corp. II $GSHR

Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gesher Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GSHR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 174,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned 0.85% of Gesher Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gesher Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gesher Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Gesher Acquisition Corp. II by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 224,254 shares of the company's stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Gesher Acquisition Corp. II by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,045 shares of the company's stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 58,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Gesher Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,107,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Gesher Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gesher Acquisition Corp. II currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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Gesher Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Gesher Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.43. Gesher Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Gesher Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GSHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Gesher Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Gesher Acquisition Corp. II NASDAQ: GSHR is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. As a blank‑check vehicle, the company's principal business activity is to identify, negotiate and complete a business combination with one or more operating businesses. Like other SPACs, it was created to use public capital markets as a mechanism to bring a private target company public via a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

Gesher Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gesher Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GSHR - Free Report).

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