Go Pro
→ SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

Sona Asset Management US LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I $CRAC

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired 200,000 shares of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I, valued at approximately $2.0 million and representing about 0.93% of the company.
  • Several other institutional investors, including Geode Capital Management, Wolverine Asset Management and Berkley W R Corp., also established new positions in the SPAC during the fourth quarter.
  • CRAC shares opened at $10.14, near their 12-month high of $10.15, while the stock retains an average “Sell” rating and reported a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I.

Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CRAC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,321,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRAC

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAC opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11. Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CRAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I

(Free Report)

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I NASDAQ: CRAC is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq exchange. As a blank‑check vehicle, the company was formed to raise capital through a public offering with the primary aim of identifying, negotiating and completing a business combination with one or more operating businesses. Prior to consummation of a qualifying transaction, Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I does not engage in substantive commercial operations beyond the activities necessary to carry out its formation and capital‑raising objectives.

The company's principal activities include managing proceeds raised in its initial public offering, maintaining those funds in trust accounts, conducting due diligence on prospective targets and pursuing mergers, acquisitions or other strategic combinations that would enable the combined entity to become an operating public company.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CRAC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I Right Now?

Before you consider Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I wasn't on the list.

While Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines