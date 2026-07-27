Sona Asset Management US LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR $VIST

Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the company's stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 1,009.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company's stock.

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Vista Energy Stock Up 0.2%

VIST stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $81.44.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.77). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 23.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vista Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VIST

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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