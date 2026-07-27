Sona Asset Management US LLC Takes Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,506,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $11,114,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 535,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,609,000 after buying an additional 275,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,202,708.59. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $185.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3,715.24 and a beta of 3.73. The stock's fifty day moving average is $270.58 and its 200 day moving average is $207.33. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $254.00.

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Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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