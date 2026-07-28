Soroban Capital Partners LP Acquires 3,165,120 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 310.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,184,569 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,165,120 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises 1.5% of Soroban Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned approximately 3.51% of Equifax worth $753,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,441 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,097,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $942,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,921 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,809,879 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $609,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,819 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,379 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $322,574,000 after purchasing an additional 67,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736,731 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $445,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. Equifax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.74 and a 1-year high of $271.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50-day moving average price is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.73%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.390-8.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $208.00 price target on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.79.

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Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

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