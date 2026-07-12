Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,817 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Blue Capital Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 20,444 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 163,001 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $28,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside.

Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Article Title

Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Article Title

NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot.

Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot. Neutral Sentiment: Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own.

Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted pressure from customers and competitors building in-house AI chips, and there was also discussion of a possible delay to NVIDIA’s next-gen Kyber rack-scale architecture, both of which could raise investor concerns about future margins and timing.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.0%

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.96. 148,048,515 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,546,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $209.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.42. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $162.02 and a 12-month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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