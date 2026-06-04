Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Cuts Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018,314 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 153,314 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.28% of Flex worth $61,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Flex by 238.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company's stock.

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Flex Stock Up 1.6%

FLEX stock opened at $161.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $166.86. The company's 50 day moving average is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Flex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Flex

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flex highlighted new AI data-center power solutions at COMPUTEX 2026, including a 110 kW shelf for NVIDIA Vera Rubin systems and upgraded power-management technology, which supports the company’s growth story in AI infrastructure. Article Title

Flex highlighted new AI data-center power solutions at COMPUTEX 2026, including a 110 kW shelf for NVIDIA Vera Rubin systems and upgraded power-management technology, which supports the company’s growth story in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment also improved around AI-linked hardware names, with investors viewing Flex as a beneficiary of rising data-center spending and power-infrastructure demand. Article Title

Market sentiment also improved around AI-linked hardware names, with investors viewing Flex as a beneficiary of rising data-center spending and power-infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Flex recently announced a new $1.45 billion senior term loan facility, which strengthens liquidity and may help fund operations, acquisitions, or strategic initiatives. Article Title

Flex recently announced a new $1.45 billion senior term loan facility, which strengthens liquidity and may help fund operations, acquisitions, or strategic initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Flex presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the transcript itself does not appear to include a single major new headline; it mainly reinforces investor attention on the company’s strategy and business mix. Article Title

Flex presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the transcript itself does not appear to include a single major new headline; it mainly reinforces investor attention on the company’s strategy and business mix. Neutral Sentiment: A DCF-based valuation note suggested Flex may be trading well above estimated intrinsic value, which could temper enthusiasm if investors focus on valuation rather than growth momentum. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 22,212 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $3,162,988.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,669,462.40. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 26,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $3,726,534.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 256,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,452,841.91. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,512 shares of company stock valued at $44,459,298. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $72.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price target on shares of Flex and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Flex

Flex Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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