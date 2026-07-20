Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $74.07 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,529 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 93,945 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.49% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $74,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $262,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,240 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Roth Capital set a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.70.

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Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $137.10 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $225.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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