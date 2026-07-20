Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,590 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 133,881 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for 3.8% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.13% of Marvell Technology worth $113,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,531.02. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $188.68 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $240.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell, signaling continued confidence in long-term profitability even after the recent selloff. Estimate revision reference

Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell, signaling continued confidence in long-term profitability even after the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, record data-center revenue, and strong design wins, which could support a rebound if AI spending remains robust. Article reference

Several articles highlighted Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, record data-center revenue, and strong design wins, which could support a rebound if AI spending remains robust. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary framed Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, but also noted that the stock’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Article reference

Recent commentary framed Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, but also noted that the stock’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech volatility and a sharp semiconductor selloff have weighed on sentiment across the group, including Marvell, even as some analysts remain constructive. Article reference

Broader tech volatility and a sharp semiconductor selloff have weighed on sentiment across the group, including Marvell, even as some analysts remain constructive. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group downgraded Marvell to Hold on valuation concerns, and multiple reports said the stock has been falling more steeply than the broader market amid AI capex slowdown fears. Article reference

Erste Group downgraded Marvell to on valuation concerns, and multiple reports said the stock has been falling more steeply than the broader market amid AI capex slowdown fears. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also warned that Marvell’s “real risk” is its elevated valuation and heavy dependence on AI infrastructure spending, which could magnify downside if growth expectations cool. Article reference

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

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