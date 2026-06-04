Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Invests $100.28 Million in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 378,539 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $100,279,000. Salesforce accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,904 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 243,567 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $64,523,000 after purchasing an additional 91,751 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.97.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 4.9%

NYSE:CRM opened at $190.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $276.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.45.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Salesforce's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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