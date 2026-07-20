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Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Invests $70.66 Million in The Boeing Company $BA

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Boeing logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Sound Shore Management initiated a large new position in Boeing, buying 355,009 shares worth about $70.66 million. Boeing now represents about 2.4% of the fund’s holdings.
  • Boeing continues to attract major institutional interest, with firms like Vanguard, Alyeska, Janus Henderson, and Viking Global all increasing their stakes. Overall, institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of Boeing’s stock.
  • Analysts remain generally constructive on Boeing, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.53. Recent company news has also been positive, including improved delivery trends and progress toward certification milestones for key aircraft models.
  • Five stocks we like better than Boeing.

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 355,009 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $70,657,000. Boeing accounts for about 2.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,021 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,252,450 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $489,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,907,876 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $840,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,074 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Boeing by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,953,087 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $858,294,000 after purchasing an additional 942,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 19,623.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,348 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $173,623,000 after purchasing an additional 867,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $214.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.77 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $221.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Boeing's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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