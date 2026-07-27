South Bow Corporation $SOBO Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO - Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,862 shares of the company's stock after selling 162,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.11% of South Bow worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in South Bow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of South Bow in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of South Bow by 17.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 199,035 shares of the company's stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the first quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Bow by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,491 shares of the company's stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period.

Get South Bow alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on South Bow in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "sell" rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on South Bow from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Bow presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOBO

South Bow Stock Down 0.0%

SOBO opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.16. South Bow Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). South Bow had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $491.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Bow Corporation will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. South Bow's dividend payout ratio is 98.52%.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider South Bow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and South Bow wasn't on the list.

While South Bow currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here